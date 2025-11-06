

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rohm Co. Ltd. (ROHCY, 6963.T) Thursday announced a surge in the first half profit attributable to owners of parent to 10.318 billion yen, from 2.068 billion yen a year ago.



Earnings per share for the period increased to 22.80 yen from 4.30 yen last year.



Net sales for the semiconductor company was 244.228 billion yen, up from 232.022 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to the financial year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 9.00 billion yen or 23.31 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News