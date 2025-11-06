Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Axion AG

Addtech Industry, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 80 % of the shares outstanding in Axion AG ("Axion").

Axion develops and supplies camera and sensor systems for vehicles, with a focus on improved safety. The company offers customized solutions for everything from trucks to buses, passenger cars, and utility vehicles. Axion is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, employs 28 people and has an annual turnover of approximately EUR 23 million.

Axion will become part of and complement our existing operations within the Vehicle Solution business unit.

The acquisition is conditioned on approval from relevant competition authorities and closing is estimated to take place at the beginning of January 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, November 6, 2025

Addtech AB (publ)

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 470 49 00

Daniel Prelevic, Business Area Manager, Addtech Industry, +46 703 09 93 29

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 6, 2025, at 9.00 a.m (CET).