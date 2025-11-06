Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: October 2025

Press release

6 November 2025

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of MSEK 179.9 by the end of October 2025. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a negative impact of MSEK 0.7 since the end of September and a negative impact of MSEK 4.2 since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

