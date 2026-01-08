Anzeige
08.01.2026
WKN: A3DJVC | ISIN: SE0017564461 | Ticker-Symbol: L58
08.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: December 2025

Press release
8 January 2026

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of MSEK 183.1 by the end of December 2025. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a negative impact of MSEK 1.2 since the end of November and a negative impact of MSEK 5.6 since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder
Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76
Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.


