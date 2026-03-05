Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: February 2026

Press release

5 March 2026

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of MSEK 188.8 by the end of February 2026. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a positive impact of MSEK 1.5 since the end of January and no impact since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

