"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A3DJVC | ISIN: SE0017564461 | Ticker-Symbol: L58
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:05
1,560 Euro
-2,80 % -0,045
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: February 2026

Press release
5 March 2026

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of MSEK 188.8 by the end of February 2026. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a positive impact of MSEK 1.5 since the end of January and no impact since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder
Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76
Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.


