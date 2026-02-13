Oneflow AB: Oneflow year-end report 2025: Significant profitability improvements

Press release

13 February 2026

Oneflow publishes its year-end report for January-December 2025:

October-December 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 27% to MSEK 46.5 (36.7). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (38) with paying customers in 45 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -5.2 (-21.0), with an EBIT margin of -11% (-57).

EBITDA was MSEK 7.6 (-10.8), with an EBITDA margin of 16% (-30).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -5.4 (-20.7).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.20 (-0.73) and diluted to SEK -0.20 (-0.73).

Total ARR YoY increased 15% to MSEK 183.1 (159.1). Net New ARR for the fourth quarter amounted to MSEK 3.4 (8.0).

During the quarter cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK 6.2 (-11.3).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 43.3 (105.3)

January-December 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 26% to MSEK 170.5 (135.7). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (36) with paying customers in 45 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -50.4 (-82.6), with an EBIT margin of -30% (-61).

EBITDA was MSEK -2.4 (-45.5), with an EBITDA margin of -1% (-34).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -51.1 (-82.0).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.82 (-3.09) and diluted to SEK -1.82 (-3.09).

Total ARR YoY increased 15% to MSEK 183.1 (159.1). Net New ARR for the full year amounted to MSEK 24.0 (37.4).

Cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK -0.7 (-27.5).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 43.3 (105.3).

Oneflow initiated its expansion into North America through the formation of Oneflow North America. Oneflow AB initially acquired a 20% stake and entered into a partnership agreement granting Oneflow North America exclusive rights to resell Oneflow's products in the region.

According to the board policy no dividend will be paid out.

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, comments:



"2025 has been a year of transformation for Oneflow. It was a year where we prioritized profitability, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience over short-term growth. While market conditions remained challenging, we made substantial progress toward building a stronger, more focused, and more scalable company.

By year end, our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to MSEK 183.1, corresponding to a growth of 15% year-over-year (19% excluding currency effects). Net New ARR amounted to MSEK 24.0 for the full year, with MSEK 3.4 added in the fourth quarter. In addition, we have signed contracts corresponding to MSEK 6.9 that will be recognized as ARR in coming periods. Currency fluctuations impacted the ARR during the year, with currency losses of MSEK 1.2 in the fourth quarter and MSEK 5.6 for the full year.

While these growth figures are below our long-term ambition, they must be viewed in the context of a market where expansion sales (to existing customers) are challenging, and an elevated churn, primarily related to customer contraction (downgrades), have continued to have a negative effect on ARR growth and net retention throughout the year.

A clear step-change in profitability

The most significant achievement during 2025 has been our progress on profitability.

EBIT for the fourth quarter improved to MSEK -5.2 (-11% margin), compared to MSEK -21.0 (-57% margin) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, EBIT amounted to MSEK -50.4 (-30% margin), compared to MSEK -82.6 (-61% margin) last year. This clearly demonstrates that our strategic shift toward efficiency is delivering tangible results.

On an EBITDA level, the improvement is even more pronounced. Fourth quarter EBITDA amounted to MSEK 7.6 (16% margin), compared to MSEK -10.8 (-30% margin) in the same quarter last year. For the full year, EBITDA was MSEK -2.4 (-1% margin), compared to MSEK -45.5 (-34% margin) in 2024. This means that Oneflow is now operating very close to EBITDA break-even on a full-year basis, despite significant investments in product development, AI capabilities, and international reach.

Operational focus and efficiency

These results are the outcome of strategic and sometimes difficult decisions taken throughout the year. During 2025, we lowered our cost base, simplified our organization, and sharpened execution across all functions.

A clear indicator of this progress is productivity. ARR per FTE reached TSEK 1,237 at the end of the fourth quarter, up from TSEK 1,103 in the previous quarter and up from TSEK 880 in the fourth quarter last year. This improvement reflects a fundamental shift in how we operate, delivering more value with fewer resources, without compromising product velocity or customer focus.

Customer retention and churn

Customer retention remains an area of high focus. In the fourth quarter, Gross Retention Rate was 86% (89%), and Net Retention Rate was 96% (101%). These levels reflect continued pressure from churn, combined with limited expansion activity in a cautious market.

At the same time, engagement among larger customers remains strong, with increasing adoption of advanced features. As market conditions gradually improve, we expect both gross and net retention to recover over time.

Product leadership and long-term positioning

Throughout 2025, we continued to invest in strengthening Oneflow's product leadership. We expanded our AI-driven capabilities, enhanced enterprise-grade functionality, and deepened our integration ecosystem. These investments reinforce Oneflow's positioning as a strategic contract intelligence platform rather than a transactional tool.

Looking ahead

Our priorities going into 2026 are clear. First, to reach sustainable profitability, and second, to gradually re-accelerate growth without compromising financial discipline. Our long-term ambition remains unchanged: to surpass 30% ARR growth while achieving profitability within our existing funding.

After a year of transformation, Oneflow is in a stronger position than ever. We have a resilient business model, a differentiated product, and a disciplined high performing organization. I am proud of what we have achieved in 2025 and confident in our ability to create long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders.



Say contract, think Oneflow!"



Oneflow's report presentation webinar 2025

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, and Natalie Jelveh, CFO of Oneflow, will present the report and answer questions in a webinar at 10:00 CET on the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

To join the conference, please register here:

https://oneflow.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IVITh8FKSdyOlGNzt9maIQ

Report and presentation will be available for download on our website here:

https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

This information is such information that Oneflow AB (publ) is obligated to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Oneflow's news distributor Cision at the publication of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow