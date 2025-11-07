Oneflow AB: Oneflow interim report Q3 2025: Quarterly EBITDA margin from -17% to +16% in one year!

Press release

7 November 2025

Oneflow publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2025:

July-September 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 21% to MSEK 43.3 (35.7). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (37) with paying customers in 45 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -5.1 (-15.5), with an EBIT margin of -12% (-43).

EBITDA was MSEK 7.1 (-6.0), with an EBITDA margin of 16% (-17).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -5.1 (-15.4).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.19 (-0.57) and diluted to SEK -0.19 (-0.57).

Total ARR YoY increased 19% to MSEK 179.7 (151.0). Net New ARR for the third quarter amounted to MSEK 8.5 (7.1).

During the quarter cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK -2.3 (-11.3).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 51.1 (119.0).

Oneflow initiated its expansion into North America through the formation of Oneflow North America. Oneflow AB initially acquired a 20% stake and entered into a partnership agreement granting Oneflow North America exclusive rights to resell Oneflow's products in the region. For more information see pages 11-12.

January-September 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 25% to MSEK 124.0 (99.0). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (35) with paying customers in 45 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -45.2 (-61.6), with an EBIT margin of -36% (-62).

EBITDA was MSEK -10.0 (-34.7), with an EBITDA margin of -8% (-35).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -45.7 (-61.3).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.62 (-2.37) and diluted to SEK -1.62 (-2.37).

Total ARR YoY increased 19% to MSEK 179.7 (151.0). Net New ARR for the first nine months amounted to MSEK 20.7 (29.4).

Cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK -6.9 (-28.2).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 51.1 (119.0).

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, comments:

This quarter marks an important milestone in Oneflow's journey - we have a positive EBITDA. Even more impressively, we've improved our EBITDA margin from -17% a year ago to 16% in the third quarter. This achievement is the result of a focused strategy and the relentless dedication of our team. We operate with the mindset that excellence means achieving more with less, and that principle has guided our transformation throughout the year.

Over the past quarters, we've made deliberate organizational changes to strengthen efficiency and scalability. While overall headcount is lower, we've made key replacements and structural adjustments that have sharpened our capabilities. People and culture remain our most powerful success factors, and I'm both proud and confident in the state of our organization today - and in the future that lies ahead.

Despite challenging market conditions, Oneflow continues to deliver strong growth. Total ARR reached MSEK 179.7 at the end of the third quarter, up 19% year-on-year from MSEK 151.0. Year-to-date. ARR was negatively affected by currency headwinds of MSEK 3.4. We've additionally signed contracts worth MSEK 6.6 that will be recognized after the quarter. ARR per FTE increased by 37%, reaching TSEK 1,103 compared to TSEK 803 a year ago - a testament to our productivity gains.

Net New ARR in the quarter was MSEK 8.5, up 19% from MSEK 7.1 in the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of the year, Net New ARR totaled MSEK 20.7, compared to MSEK 29.4 last year - a decline primarily driven by lower expansion sales and slightly higher churn. Our Gross and Net Retention Rates were 87.3% (90.8) and 97.0% (106.5) respectively at quarter-end.

Our top priority is to become EBIT positive. Once we achieve this, we'll rebalance our focus toward accelerating growth while continuing to strengthen margins. Our long-term ambition remains to surpass 30% ARR growth while achieving profitability within our existing funding.

Say contract, think Oneflow

Oneflow's report presentation webinar

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, and Natalie Jelveh, CFO of Oneflow, will present the report and answer questions in a webinar at 10:00 CET on the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

To join the conference, please register here:

https://oneflow.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uowBtbgwTui1Pc6xanr8PA

Report and presentation will be available for download on our website here:

https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

This information is such information that Oneflow AB (publ) is obligated to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Oneflow's news distributor Cision at the publication of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow