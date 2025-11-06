Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim report for the third quarter 2025

Some market stabilization and improved earnings

After a challenging start to the year, we are now seeing stabilized demand, and net sales for the quarter, in comparable currencies, were in line with the same period last year. Increased sales, combined with the implemented cost-savings program and seasonal effects, resulted in a significant improvement in earnings compared with the first two quarters of the year.

Crister Fritzson, CEO Net Insight

July - September 2025

Net sales decreased by 5.6% to SEK 147.1 (155.9) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were unchanged.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 46.0 (46.6) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 31.3% (29.9%).

EBIT amounted to SEK 22.0 (24.7) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.9% (15.9%).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 21.2 (17.1) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK 0.06 (0.05).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21.7 (50.9) million.

January - September 2025

Net sales decreased by 14.8% to SEK 404.3 (474.5) million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 10.6%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 74.3 (131.9) million, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of 18.4% (27.8%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK 10.0 (2.5) million, EBITDA amounted to SEK 84.3 (134.4) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK 3.1 (73.7) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 0.8% (15.5%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK 10.0 (2.5) million, EBIT amounted to SEK 13.1 (7.2) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -3.5 (61.7) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.01 (0.18).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -51.5 (92.7) million.

Q3 in brief

Compared to the first half of the year - improved earnings and cash flow driven by increased sales, cost savings and seasonal effects

The world's first 400G media platform was launched, which will lower customers' total costs while increasing their capacity

Strengthened product portfolio in time synchronization with several important security features, including detecting attacks against GPS systems

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 9:00 am CET on November 6, 2025

CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Carnegie Live - Webcast Net Insight Q3

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, 08-685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-06 07:30 CET.