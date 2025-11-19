Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins first commercial deployment of its 400G IP solution

New capacity milestone with world-first 400G deployment

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight has secured the first commercial deployment of its world-first media-ready 400G (Gigabit Ethernet) IP solution, marking a key milestone in the company's next-generation transport portfolio. The deployment supports a North American leading sports broadcaster in scaling network capacity to meet increasing bandwidth and service demands. The deliveries will start around year-end.

Net Insight's 400G IP solution is being deployed to meet the surging demand for high-capacity, reliable media transport driven by live sports, remote production, and ultra-high-definition content. The implementation marks the start of an ongoing network evolution, with additional upgrades expected during 2026 to support the sports broadcaster's growing live media operations.

With increasing volumes of live and on-demand sports content, the leading sports broadcaster required a scalable, secure, and future-ready transport solution. By deploying Net Insight's Nimbra 1000 with 400G capabilities, the broadcaster can now efficiently expand its services, simplify operations, and ensure reliable delivery of premium live sports content ensuring seamless viewing experiences for millions of viewers.

"This first 400G deployment demonstrates the strength of our innovation and the trust customers place in our technology," says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. "The launch of our new 400G IP platform is an important step in our strategy, which reduces customers' total cost of ownership (TCO) and, thanks to its increased capacity, enables them to deliver more and higher-value live premium services over the same infrastructure."

The Nimbra 1000 400G IP platform is part of Net Insight's continued innovation in high-performance IP media transport designed for the next phase of IP transformation, enabling broadcasters and service providers to evolve their networks with greater capacity, agility, and cost-efficiency. It combines bandwidth scalability, operational simplicity, and long-term reliability to support the growing needs of media networks worldwide.

