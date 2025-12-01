Net Insight AB: Net Insight's CEO Crister Fritzson retires in 2026

Stockholm, Sweden - Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net insight, has informed the Board that he will retire in 2026. The Board will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new CEO. Crister Fritzson will remain in his role until a replacement is appointed or until June 1, 2026, at the latest.

"Net Insight is an outstanding company, and I am proud of the privilege of having led and developed the company for six years together with all our fantastic employees," says Crister Fritzson. "We have continued to develop innovative solutions, refine our technology and drive development forward. In doing so, we have further strengthened our leading position within media solutions and successfully launched a groundbreaking new product - time synchronization for critical networks."

"I would like to express my and the Board's great gratitude to Crister for driving the company's journey of change with strong leadership, commitment and broad experience," says Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board of Net Insight. "Under Crister's leadership, the company has developed in an impressive way and is today well-positioned with a clear strategy and plan for a continued successful journey."

For further information, please contact:

Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board of Net Insight AB, anna.soderblom@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. The innovative Zyntai solution improves network resilience, and reduces costs and deployment time.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-01 08:00 CET.

