

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KDDI Corporation (KDDIY.PK, KDDIF.PK, 9433.T), a Japanese telecom company, on Thursday posted an increase in net profit and revenue for the first half.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 377.723 billion, higher than JPY 351.202 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 96.93 from last year's JPY 85.58 per share. Operating income stood at JPY 577.156 billion as against the prior year's JPY 573.086 billion. Revenue was JPY 2.963 trillion, up from JPY 2.855 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), KDDI has reaffirmed its outlook.



The company still expects a net profit of JPY 748 billion, up 9.1% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 194.38. KDDI continues to expect revenue of JPY 6.330 trillion, up 7% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, less than last year's JPY 145 per share.



