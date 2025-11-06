Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial assessment survey of both its 100% owned Longworth and Silica Ridge silica Projects in British Columbia.

At the Silica Ridge Property, a total of 27 rock samples were collected along a prominent quartzite ridge that has seen historical work reporting high-grade SiO2 values. At Longworth, crews collected 13 samples from exposed quartzite ridges, where previous exploration has also indicated high silica content.

The collected rock samples will be reviewed by the Company and subsequently submitted to an ISO 9001-certified laboratory for whole-rock analysis to determine SiO2 purity and assess the potential for high-purity silica development across both properties. The goal for this program and lab analysis is to lay the groundwork for our 2026 exploration programs.

The assessment program marks the first step in advancing both projects toward delineating potential high-purity silica targets suitable for industrial and emerging technological applications.

Morgan Good, Silicon's Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "This recent completed work at both our 100% owned silica focused Longworth and Silica Ridge projects was great to wrap up as we head into November as the results will undoubtedly add more colour and details for our team as we continue aspiring to further understand the potential of the assets, meanwhile, the focus of the Company's current work is directed to its production permitted Sudbury Ontario based Maple-Birch project where we can also expect to continue updating our audience over coming weeks with more news."

Technical Information

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., Director and Chief Operating Officer of Silicon Metals Corp., a qualified person as per National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this new release. Mr. Wladichuk is a professional geoscientist registered in British Columbia and Ontario.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company too holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year drill permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements include without limitation, plans for the explorations and development of the Company's mineral properties; and the lab testing of the samples.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its plans for the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties; that exploration and assessment of the Company's mineral properties will advance the Company's goal of developing these properties; that the Company will be able to complete the lab testing of the samples; and that the Company will have all the necessary resources, including personnel and capital to carry out its business plans.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the Company may be unable to develop the Company's mineral properties as anticipated; the Company may be unable to carry out its business plans as disclosed; the lab testing of the samples may not produce satisfactory results; changes in applicable legislation impacting the Company's exploration plans; unanticipated cost; loss of key personnel; and failure to raise the capital required to carry out the Company's business plans.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273377

SOURCE: Silicon Metals Corp.