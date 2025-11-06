Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:10
0,253 Euro
+1,61 % +0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2610,29212:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 07:06 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Reese McNeel appointed as CEO in Prosafe SE

Oslo, 6 November 2025 - The Board of Directors of Prosafe has appointed Reese McNeel as permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of Prosafe.

Reese will continue to perform the CFO duties until a successor is appointed.

Reese has more than 20 years of leadership experience from the offshore energy industry and publicly listed companies, including executive management and CEO level tenure at Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. and Sevan Marine ASA. He has already demonstrated his strong leadership and dedication to Prosafe as interim CEO since September 2025 and Chief Financial Officer since August 2022.

Carey Lowe, Chairman of Prosafe, says: " We are pleased to appoint Reese as permanent CEO. Since assuming the interim role, Reese has already demonstrated decisive leadership and, with the support of the Board, initiated a significant transformation of the company. He is leading efforts to enhance cost efficiency, strengthen operational performance, and build a solid backlog, positioning Prosafe for long-term success and value creation for shareholders."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Carey Lowe, chair of the Board

carey.lowe@prosafe.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the continuing obligations for issuers listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.