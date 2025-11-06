KBR, Inc.: KBR Selected to Deliver Detailed Engineering Design for the Gas Growth Integrated Project Operated by TotalEnergies in Iraq

HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been selected by ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. (ENKA) to provide detailed engineering design services for the Associated Gas Upstreasm Project Phase 2 (AGUP2), as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) operated by TotalEnergies alongside its partners BOC and Qatar Energy, in the Basra region of Iraq.

This award follows KBR's successful delivery of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the same development, underscoring its long-standing relationship with both TotalEnergies and ENKA, and continued commitment to supporting Iraq's energy infrastructure development.

Under the letter of award, KBR will provide multi-discipline detailed engineering design from its global engineering centers, enabling ENKA's execution of the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and commissioning (EPSCC) scope for the central processing facility. The aim of the AGUP2 project, due to start in 2028, is to process oil and associated gas from the Ratawi oil field to increase production capacity to 210,000 barrels per day of oil and 154 million standard cubic feet per day of gas while striving to eliminate routine flaring and contributing to Iraq's energy transition to low-carbon.

"KBR has been a trusted service provider in Iraq for more than four decades. This project represents a strategic milestone for Iraq's energy future as it will combine gas recovery, power generation, oil field redevelopment, and renewable energy investment to support Iraq's goal of becoming self-sufficient in energy production with improved environmental performance," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "We are proud to continue supporting TotalEnergies and ENKA to drive sustainable growth and reliable energy for Iraq."

KBR's experience in gas processing, carbon reduction, and energy transition technologies positions the company as a key contributor to Iraq's broader decarbonization goals and TotalEnergies' integrated approach to responsible energy production.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

About Gas Growth Integrated Project

The GGIP is designed to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply. This four-in-one multi-energy project comprises the recovery of gas that is currently flared at three oil fields in southern Iraq to supply electric power plants and to support the redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, the construction of a 1 GWac (1.25GWp) solar farm, and a seawater treatment plant.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the goals of the AGUP2 project, future project outcomes and the company's potential role in future developments, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com