

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HIK) on Thursday reaffirmed its annual revenue growth outlook and revised its core operating profit guidance.



For the full year, the company still expects a revenue growth of 4% to 6%. The drug maker, however, now projects annual core operating profit of $730 million to $750 million, compared with the earlier guidance of $730 million to $770 million.



Hikma continues to anticipate annual Injectables revenue growth to be in the range of 7% to 9%, with core operating margin of 32% to 33%.



For the full year, the drug maker continues to project Branded revenue growth of 6% to 7%, with core EBIT margin close to 25%.



Riad Mishlawi, CEO of Hikma, said: 'The business has been performing well in the second half, and I am pleased to confirm our 2025 guidance. Looking forward, we remain focused on significantly expanding our manufacturing capacity, which will enable us to meet growing demand across our global businesses, and will continue to increase our investment in R&D, to enhance our capabilities and accelerate the delivery of increasingly complex products.'



