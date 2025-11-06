Anzeige
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: 813102 | ISIN: CA85472N1096 | Ticker-Symbol: S3A
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 11:37
95,00 Euro
-1,55 % -1,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
STANTEC INC Chart 1 Jahr
STANTEC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5097,0015:00
95,0096,5014:41
STANTEC
STANTEC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANTEC INC95,00-1,55 %
WESTERN EXPLORATION INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.