Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce results of the first five reverse circulation ("RC") holes testing part of the Tomasina target, approximately one kilometer west of the Gravel Creek at the Company's wholly owned Aura gold-silver project (the "Aura Project").

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole WG467, drilled northwest of Wood Gulch on section T4760N, intersected 3.0 meters @ 7.1 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag (Table 2 and Figure 2) down hole of a broader interval of 44.20 meters 0.38 g/t Au and 1.71 g/t Ag. The zone remains open for more than one kilometer of strike length to the northwest and southeast.

Hole WG463 intersected an extensive oxidation and clay silicification alteration typical of high-level epithermal systems similar to what is above the Gravel Creek deposit. ( Figure 1 and Table 3 ). The altered zone in WG463 included an interval of 15.24 meters @ 0.13 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Ag - a strong indicator of proximity to a potentially mineralized system at depth.

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, commented: "We are very encouraged that the current drill program has confirmed the resource growth potential at the Tomasina fault area. Initial drill results from WG466 and WG467 northeast of Wood Gulch show similar geology, alteration and mineralization to Gravel Creek, located just one kilometer to the east. Importantly, the target remains open for one kilometer of strike length.

Drilling to the southeast of the Wood Gulch open pit has identified high level epithermal alteration and mineralization that is similar to that discovered above the Gravel Creek resource. Legacy hole WG355 that was completed down dip and to the east of this area returned 13.17 meters of 1.67 g/t Au and 28.5 g/t Ag including 1.52 meters of 10.9 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag demonstrating the prospectivity of this area.

To have this degree of success in an initial drill program is truly exciting! Considering that Western Exploration has drill tested less than 20% of the Tomasina Fault trend strike length, we are very encouraged about the future resource growth potential of this area. The strength and continuity of alteration, together with the consistent mineralized intercepts, provide a clear case for continued step-out and follow-up core drilling."

SIGNIFICANCE OF TOMASINA DRILL RESULTS

The Tomasina target is a 2.5-kilometer-long structural zone down dip of the Saddle and Wood Gulch NI 43-101 resources and the Hammer Head mineralization. The objective has been to evaluate for mineralization in the highly favorable Frost Creek tuff (main host rock at Gravel Creek) at the faulted unconformity with the basement Schoonover Formation.

The five RC drill holes, WG463-WG467, reported in this release, tested targets along approximately one kilometer of strike length of the Tomasina structural zone, located to the northwest and southeast of the down dip projection of Wood Gulch mineralization.

Table 1. Drill Hole Coordinates and Orientations

Drill Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip WG463 586,824 4,614,614 2,080 317 216 65 WG464 586,772 4,614,667 2,087 238 244 66 WG465 586,789 4,614,765 2,077 207 270 59 WG466 586,411 4,615,571 2,222 360 240 65 WG467 586,410 4,615,570 2,222 372 240 49 WG468 586,108 4,615,892 2,277 422 243 78 WG469 586,108 4,615,893 2,277 408 0 90 WG470 586,171 4,615,831 2,253 457 0 90 WG471 586,169 4,615,830 2,253 457 245 70

Figure 1. 2025 Reverse Circulation holes and key target areas in relation to the 2.5-kilometer-long Tomasina Structural Trend

Wood Gulch Area

Holes WG466-WG467 were drilled northeast of Wood Gulch on section T4760N (Figure 2). Both holes intersected broad zones of clay alteration with local silicification and quartz-pyrite-marcasite veining within the Frost Creek tuff. Mineralization improves in continuity and tenor towards the Tomasina Fault.

Table 2. Summary of +0.4 g/t Au drill results in holes WG466 and WG467 evaluating the Tomasina Target

DRILL HOLE START END INTERVAL Au Ag

(m) (m) (m)* g/t g/t WG466 288.04 295.66 7.62 0.66 13.3 with 294.13 295.66 1.52 1.72 49.5 WG467 292.61 336.81 44.20 0.38 1.7 with 327.66 329.19 1.52 2.53 1.3 WG467 344.43 347.48 3.05 7.10 4.8

* True width is estimated to be between 80 and 100% of interval width

Hole WG467was highlighted by an interval of 3.0 meters @ 7.1 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag. The hole was lost in a vein/fault zone near the contact with the Schoonover Formation argillite.

The alteration and Au-Ag mineralization give support to the exploration concept of mineralization in the Frost Creek tuff along the Tomasina Fault.

The zone is open for at least one kilometer of strike length to the northwest and southeast of hole WG467 (Figure 1), bracketed by legacy drill holes WG360 and WG421 which intersected strong alteration in the Frost Creek tuff. WG421, located 300 meters to the northwest, intersected 9.14 meters of 1.13 g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag. WG360, located approximately 600 meters to the southeast, intersected 1.52 meters of 7.28 g/t Au and 15.4 g/t Ag within a broader zone of 25.9 meters of 0.91 g/t Au and 11.1 g/t Ag.







Figure 2. Cross section T4760N, and holes WG466-WG477 showing mineralization in the Eocene Frost Creek Tuff near the Tomasina Fault.

Hammer Head Area

Holes WG463-WG465 focused on a 225 meter segment of the target zone southeast of the Wood Gulch area on sections T3675N to T3900N.

Table 3. Summary of +0.2 g/t Au drill results in holes WG463 to WG465 evaluating the Tomasina Target

DRILL HOLE START END INTERVAL Au Ag

(m) (m) (m)* g/t g/t WG463 210.31 225.55 15.24 0.13 10.0 WG464 218.97 233.17 14.20 0.23 7.2 WG465 198.12 204.22 6.10 0.08 34.0



* True Width is unknown at this time due to limited drill density

All three holes intersected the projected Tomasina Fault above the main part of the favourable Frost Creek tuff and did not hit the proposed target.

Of particular significance, southernmost hole WG463 intersected a zone of oxidation with strong clay +/- silicification from 45-215 meters down hole in the Jarbidge rhyolite. The zone displayed anomalous Au-Ag values up to 15.24 meters of 0.13 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Ag. The alteration is very similar to alteration seen on Discovery Hill above the Gravel Creek deposit and is less than 200 meters northwest of an induced polarization line run in 2023 (the "2023 IP Line 5"), which identified a very significant chargeability anomaly with the same order of magnitude as that over Gravel Creek (Figure 3). These two factors indicate that additional drilling is warranted on a second one kilometer long trend to the SE of WG463, along the Tomasina structural zone down dip of Hammer Head mineralization (Figure 1).

Legacy drill hole WG355, located approximately 100 meters east of WG464, intersected 1.52 meters of 10.9 g/t Au and 101.0 g/t Ag within a broader zone of 13.71 meters of 1.67 g/t Au and 28.5 g/t Ag further supporting the need for additional follow up drilling in this area.





Figure 3. Location of 2023 IP Line 5, highlighting a significant chargeability anomaly (with the same magnitude as over Gravel Creek) that lies in the hanging wall of the Tomasina Fault. The 2023 IP Line 5 is located less than 200 meters southeast of hole WG463 and 500 meters northwest of the Hammer Head Zone.

ABOUT WESTERN EXPLORATION

Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the Company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com) on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.

Qualified Person Approval

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Western Exploration's Aura Project, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and the interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

Reverse circulation drilling and sampling on 5' (1.52m) intervals was completed by Envirotech Drilling (Winnemucca, Nevada based). Samples were collected by Western Exploration geologists at the drill site and transported Western Exploration's warehouse/logging facility in Mountain City, Nevada. Chip trays were photographed and logged by Company geologists. Sample intervals were recorded. Quality control samples were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream with all sample shipments, including blanks, core duplicates and reference materials, to monitor laboratory performance. Samples were kept in the secure Mountain City facility until transported for assay.

Reverse Circulation samples were transported by ALS drivers to the ALS prep facility in Elko, Nevada. Samples are being analyzed for gold using ALS CHEMEX fire assay procedure Au-AA13, with over limits being analyzed by Au_GRA21. Samples are being analyzed for silver and a 40-element suite using ALS Chemex procedure ME-ICP41, with over limits being analyzed by Ag_GRA21.

Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" for further details regarding the risks facing Western Exploration.

For additional information on the Aura Project, please see the amended and restated technical report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Doby George Deposits and Updated Resource Estimate for the Gravel Creek Gold-Silver Deposits, Aura Gold-Silver Project, Elko County, Nevada", dated October 1, 2025, as amended (with an effective June 17, 2025), which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile and on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM) incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, although there are some differences in the two standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits contain in this release may not be comparable with information made public by U.S. companies that report in accordance with S-K 1300.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the drill results from the Tomasina drill program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; the potential to greatly expand resources within the Gravel Creek mineralized system; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of Western Exploration on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile . The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

