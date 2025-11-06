

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $536 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $809 million, or $5.86 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $8.317 billion from $8.456 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $536 Mln. vs. $809 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $5.86 last year. -Revenue: $8.317 Bln vs. $8.456 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News