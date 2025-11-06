

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter of $148 million or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $135 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 18 analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter decreased 6 percent to $9.05 billion from $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $9.18 billion for the quarter.



