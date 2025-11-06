NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Caplyta as an add-on therapy with antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.
The approval was supported by two Phase 3 studies that met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in depression symptoms compared with an oral antidepressant plus placebo.
Caplyta is already approved for bipolar I and II depression as well as for schizophrenia in adults.
