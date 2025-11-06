Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN Name

DK0015998017 BAVARIAN NORDIC

The company's observation status is removed, as a consortium consisting of Nordic Capital and Permira has announced the preliminary result of the takeover offer to shareholders of Bavarian Nordic and informed that the offer is withdrawn and will not be completed.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement disclosed by the company on 6 November 2025.

________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33