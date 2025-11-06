AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space adjusts full year 2025 guidance

2025-11-06 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2025 based on current programme and order intake timing in the second half of the year.

The revised outlook is mainly driven by a delay in the award of a major European institutional programme and a delay on the SKAO project. The decision process for the EPS Sterna programme has taken longer than anticipated. This has had a short-term impact on order backlog and revenue phasing. The effect is expected to be timing related and does not reflect a change in underlying demand or strategy. On SKAO, the delays are linked to ongoing technical discussions between the end customer and a subcontractor engaged by the customer. This has delayed the production phase and shifted approximately SEK 30 M of revenues from 2025 to 2026.

Updated guidance for 2025 (previous in parentheses)

Net sales are estimated to be around 10 % below last year (double digit growth)

A positive cash flow from operating activities is not expected to be met. It is not an indication of a need for additional working capital (positive cash flow from operating activities)

A positive EBITDA for the full year is expected to be met (positive EBITDA)

"Our long-term trajectory remains clear. The updated guidance mainly reflects timing in the award of one major programme and an issue between a customer and a supplier. We are managing resources with discipline and remain focused on delivery, cash flow and long-term value," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,

e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 2230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.