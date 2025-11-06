

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA), Thursday announced that it has unveiled its 'North Star 2030' strategy, aiming for modernized payment platforms, integrated operations, and a more streamlined organization to promote growth and revenue generation.



According to the company, performance is already improving as a result of its 2025 initiatives, which include divestitures and a revised risk framework. By 2030, the plan expects to generate 210 million euros in recurring adjusted EBITDA.



Through a rights issue and reserved capital increase supported by Bpifrance, Crédit Agricole SA, and BNP Paribas, Worldline will raise 500 million euros to fund the transformation. SIX Group also affirmed that it supports the plan.



WLN.PA is currently trading at 1.8760 euro, down 0.1770 euro or the 8.6215 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News