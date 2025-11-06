Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 750000 | ISIN: DE0007500001 | Ticker-Symbol: TKA
Xetra
06.11.25 | 17:38
9,000 Euro
-2,39 % -0,220
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9989,03019:29
9,0029,03419:28
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 19:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact and thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering have entered a cooperation agreement

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact and thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering have entered a Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Joint Market Success in the Field of Hydrogen. The agreement includes a shared ambition to carry out joint marketing activities as well as technical development of flow plates and manufacturing processes for fuel cells and electrolyzers.

The cooperation between Cell Impact and thyssenkrupp Automotion Engineering is based upon Cell Impact Forming - a patented dry forming method using high kinetic energy to shape complex patterns in ultra-thin metal. By precisely controlling the impact velocity, it enables exceptional channel accuracy and thickness uniformity-ideal for flow plates in fuel cells and electrolyzers.

thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering is a business unit of the automotive segment of the industrial group thyssenkrupp. With a focus on drive and battery assembly systems - particularly for electric mobility - the company offers high-quality, innovative automation solutions for series production. Around 1,100 employees work for Automation Engineering across ten countries on three continents.

"They have extensive experience in automation and industrialization, and are simply a highly suitable partner for us. Based on Cell Impact Forming, our unique and patented forming technology, we can scale the business together with thyssenkrupp by developing, marketing, and supplying cost-effective and high-quality flow plates to customers worldwide," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

During several years, Cell Impact has been developing forming technology and other process steps to enable industrial-scale production of flow plates once market demand is established.

The company has already manufactured and delivered several million flow plates to customers in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The cooperation agreement builds on a Letter of Intent (LOI) that the parties agreed upon in July 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)
+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816029/Cell_Impact_Forming.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816030/Cell_Impact_Logo.jpg

Cell Impact Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-and-thyssenkrupp-automation-engineering-have-entered-a-cooperation-agreement-302607577.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.