Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at MEDICA 2025 in Düsseldorf

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and animal health care, today announced that it will be exhibiting at MEDICA 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany, November 17-20, 2025.

MEDICA is one of the largest and most prestigious medical B2B trade fairs in the world, expected to attract 80,000 visitors from 72 countries and over 5,000 exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations in medical technology, diagnostics, and healthcare consumables.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is aiming to expand its distributor network and showcase its products and technologies to a global audience. Interested parties are invited to visit Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' booth (D17/4) in Hall 16 to learn about its patented, innovative, safe, and effective products for scar management, atopic dermatitis, and acne, as well as wound care and eyelid infection. For more information, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

"We are excited to again present our portfolio of products at MEDICA, an event renowned for bringing together thousands of distinguished attendees and exhibitors, including key decision-makers from across the globe. This event offers a unique opportunity for us to introduce potential new partners to Sonoma's products, supported by our innovative Microcyn technology," stated Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care, and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, the Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

