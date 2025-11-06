

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$133.9 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$365.5 million, or -$2.08 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.1% to $1.774 billion from $1.353 billion last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$133.9 Mln. vs. -$365.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.73 vs. -$2.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.774 Bln vs. $1.353 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.49) to (-$0.35) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,570 to $1,620 Mln Full year EPS guidance: (-$2.25) to (-$1.90) Full year revenue guidance: $6,380 to $6,480 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News