

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $524.45 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $370.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $547.78 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $2.197 billion from $1.880 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $524.45 Mln. vs. $370.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.197 Bln vs. $1.880 Bln last year.



