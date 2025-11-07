

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $281 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $1.210 billion from $1.081 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $281 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.210 Bln vs. $1.081 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.17 - $3.23



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News