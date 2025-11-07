TOKYO, Nov 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Stripe and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) have begun exploring integration of the Stripe Reader S700 payment terminal, compatible with the unified commerce solution Stripe Terminal, with NEC's face recognition payment service. By combining Stripe's payment terminals, payment services, and functions with NEC's face recognition technology, which boasts world-leading authentication accuracy*, the companies aim to provide secure, simple, and convenient hands-free payments, enhancing customer experience value. Stripe and NEC will showcase this face recognition payment experience with the Stripe Reader S700 at the Singapore FinTech Festival from November 12 to 14.Stripe Terminal is a robust unified commerce solution, seamlessly integrating in-store and online payments to enhance customer experiences across channels. Available in 25 countries, it delivers real-time customer insights via a unified dashboard. The Wi-Fi-enabled Stripe Reader S700, designed for both countertop and handheld use, offers intuitive, smartphone-like functionality for superior ease of use."Through this collaboration, Stripe is proud to support NEC's world-renowned face recognition technology, enabling its use for payments through our unified commerce solution, Stripe Terminal," said Daniel Heffernan, Product Lead of Stripe Japan. "By taking this step, we aim to enhance the shopping experience for the consumers around the world.""NEC is confident that the advanced customizability of the unified commerce solution Stripe Terminal will help to address a wide range of challenges in face-to-face payment scenarios," said Kazuhisa Shimizu, Corporate Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Financial Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "By combining NEC's world-class face recognition technology with Stripe's globally trusted payment platform, we aim to provide a new payment experience and create a world where everyone can safely, easily, and conveniently utilize digital technology."*NEC has achieved the No.1 ranking multiple times in face recognition benchmark tests conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Please note that NIST evaluation results do not constitute an endorsement of any particular system, product, service, or company by the U.S. government.https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.htmlAbout StripeStripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes over $1.4 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.3% of global GDP. Stripe users include half of the Fortune 100, 80% of the Forbes Cloud 100 and 78% of the Forbes AI 50. Through its scale and investments in R&D-particularly artificial intelligence and stablecoins-Stripe accelerates the utility of frontier technology in the global economy.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.