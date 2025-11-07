

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR149.7 million, or EUR1.49 per share. This compares with EUR159.5 million, or EUR1.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Euronext N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR169.0 million or EUR1.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to EUR438.1 million from EUR396.3 million last year.



Euronext N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR149.7 Mln. vs. EUR159.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.49 vs. EUR1.54 last year. -Revenue: EUR438.1 Mln vs. EUR396.3 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News