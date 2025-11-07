

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK) on Friday reported a net loss for the first half of fiscal year 2026, as lower sales and higher costs weighed on earnings. The results were also affected by foreign exchange movements and higher extraordinary losses.



The company posted a loss before income taxes of 43.633 billion yen, compared with a profit of 80.140 billion yen in the same period of last year. Extraordinary losses for the period increased to 22.569 billion yen from 3.584 billion yen last year.



Operating loss was 53.879 billion yen compared with a profit of 103.048 billion yen a year earlier, driven by a sharp decline in gross profit to 348.553 billion yen from 528.481 billion yen.



Attributable net loss was 45.284 billion yen or 71.82 yen per basic share, compared with a net profit of 35.334 billion yen or 56.07 yen per basic share in the prior-year period.



Net sales fell 6.5% to 2.238 trillion yen from 2.394 trillion yen a year earlier.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to plunge 82.5% to 20 billion yen, or 31.71 yen per share.



Net sales are projected to decrease 2.4% year-on-year to 4.9 trillion yen.



