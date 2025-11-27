

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T), a major Japanese automotive company, on Thursday reported a decline in vehicle production and sales for the month of October.



For the month of October, the company produced 109,406 vehicles, down 5.5% from the same period last year.



For the January to October period, the vehicle production stood at 962,117 units, down 4.7% from the same period last year.



For the month of October, Mazda Motor sold 93,385 vehicles, down 17% from the same period a year ago.



For the January to October period, the company sold 1,038,757 vehicles, down 1.4% from the same period last year.



