

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY152.153 billion, or JPY54.86 per share. This compares with JPY88.322 billion, or JPY31.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to JPY1.353 trillion from JPY1.162 trillion last year.



Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY152.153 Bln. vs. JPY88.322 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.86 vs. JPY31.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.353 Tn vs. JPY1.162 Tn last year.



