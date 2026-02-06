

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY219.868 billion, or JPY79.41 per share. This compares with JPY144.022 billion, or JPY51.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to JPY1.981 trillion from JPY1.676 trillion last year.



Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY219.868 Bln. vs. JPY144.022 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.41 vs. JPY51.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.981 Tn vs. JPY1.676 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 97.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.700 T



