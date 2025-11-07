

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (6370.T) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY17.174 billion, or JPY155.90 per share. This compares with JPY14.932 billion, or JPY132.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to JPY198.296 billion from JPY195.530 billion last year.



Kurita Water Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY17.174 Bln. vs. JPY14.932 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.90 vs. JPY132.83 last year. -Revenue: JPY198.296 Bln vs. JPY195.530 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News