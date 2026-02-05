

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (6370.T) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY27.404 billion, or JPY249.32 per share. This compares with JPY24.235 billion, or JPY215.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to JPY303.604 billion from JPY300.842 billion last year.



Kurita Water Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY27.404 Bln. vs. JPY24.235 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY249.32 vs. JPY215.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY303.604 Bln vs. JPY300.842 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 330.61 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 425.000 B



