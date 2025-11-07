

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Friday said that it has reached an agreement with Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) to reschedule its existing aircraft order book. While the total outstanding order of 273 aircraft remains unchanged, the revised agreement realigns the delivery schedule to support a more sustainable and profitable capacity growth plan, the company added.



The Hungarian low-cost airlines said that under the new delivery schedule, 88 aircraft, which were originally due for delivery by fiscal year 2030 will now be delivered by the year 2033. The company said that the adjustment offers greater flexibility in managing its fleet expansion and also aligns with its long-term growth plans.



Wizz Air said that it has also made changes to its fleet composition. The commitment for A321XLR aircraft has been reduced from 47 to 11, including the 5 units already delivered and the remaining 36 A321XLR orders have been converted into commitments for 36 A321 neo aircraft.



The company said that these amendments have been made to support its target of achieving a 10 percent to 12 percent annual seat capacity growth rate through 2030. The fleet is expected to be fully consist of neo aircraft by the year 2029.



On the LSE, WIZZ.L ended Thursday's trading at 988.50 pence, down 3.5 percent.



On the OTC Markets, EADSF.PK ended Thursday's trading at $243.90, up 1.62 percent.



