

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hoshizaki Corp. (HSHZY, 6465.T), a Japanese manufacturer of commercial kitchen appliances, on Friday reported that profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased in the nine months compared with the previous year.



For the nine months ended September 30, profit attributable to the owners of the parent was 33.66 billion yen from 30.37 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share were 238.02 yen versus 210.68 yen last year.



Operating profit was 46.29 billion yen from 42.57 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales increased to 365.43 billion yen from 331.26 billion yen in the prior year.



For the full year 2025, net sales are expected to be 460 billion yen.



Operating profit is anticipated at 53.500 billion yen for the full year 2025.



Profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year 2025 is anticipated to be 38.300 billion yen.



For the full year 2025, earnings per share are anticipated to be 270.84 yen.



On Thursday, Hoshizaki closed trading, 0.74% lesser at JPY 5,339 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



