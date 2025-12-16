

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hoshizaki Corporation (HSHIF), a manufacturer of kitchen equipment, said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors decided to increase the year-end dividend for fiscal 2025.



The year-end dividend has been raised to 65 yen per share from 55 yen per share.



The annual dividend is now 115 yen per share, up from 105 yen.



The company said the increase reflects its policy of providing stable and continuous dividends, targeting a payout ratio of 40% or more, while maintaining flexibility for treasury share purchases, capital efficiency, strategic investments, and growth.



