

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimadzu Corporation (SHMZF), a manufacturer of analytical instrumentation, reported increased profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by higher sales and lower foreign exchange losses.



Profit before tax rose to 31.401 billion yen, from 28.423 billion yen in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit increased 4.5% to 31.580 billion yen, from 30.221 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of parent grew to 23.630 billion yen or 81.79 yen per basic share from 21.316 billion yen or 72.38 yen per share in the prior-year period.



Net sales rose 2% to 256.342 billion yen, from 251.247 billion yen last year.



For the full year, profit attributable to owners of parent is projected to rise 0.4% to 54 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 186.89 yen. Net sales are expected to increase 1.1% year on year to 545 billion yen.



