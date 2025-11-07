

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $209 million from $207 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



