

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $859.92 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $600.55 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $5.525 billion from $4.791 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $859.92 Mln. vs. $600.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.525 Bln vs. $4.791 Bln last year.



