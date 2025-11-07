Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF) (FSE: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive results of the 3D inversion processed from the 2025 magnetic survey ("Mag Survey") at its W2 Copper-Nickel and Platinum-Palladium-Gold (PGEs) Project in Ontario, Canada. This new data brings significant insight into the behavior at surface and depth of the targeted gabbroic horizons linked with the mineralization. This leads to increasing confidence for drill targeting and provides more visibility for expansion of the target. The Company is also advancing other activities including a drill program at W2 Project.

Additionally, PTX Metals is pleased to see recent developments announced by Ontario government on October 29, 2025, related to a signed agreement with Webequie First Nations that includes:

Funding local community priorities

Providing necessary infrastructure upgrades

Speeding up construction of the roads and infrastructure in the region (see Ontario and Webequie First Nation Sign Historic Agreement to Unlock the Ring of Fire).

Results from the 3D Inversion

Figure 1: Location of the 3D section highlighted below in Figure 2. Background is the TMI result from the mag survey.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/273602_dfec44ff54f78ab2_001full.jpg

Figure 2: 3D section of the CA1 zone showing the 3D inversion results (bottom figure), and two zoom-in sections showing % CuEq intercepts and logged lithology as indicated (top figure).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/273602_dfec44ff54f78ab2_002full.jpg

Results are strongly suggestive of a magmatic causative source highlighted as a stronger response in the magnetic pattern (yellow and red in Figure 2), which correlates well with the position of the mapped magnetic gabbro. Earlier this year, the Company released an initial geological interpretation identifying a preferred folded horizon extending for an estimated 8-km in strike length. Additional structures such as thrusting and faulting led to imbrications for stacked mineralized intercepts especially in the CA zones. Similarly, the AP zones seem to have been strongly structurally affected as well.

The 3D inversion result confirms this distinct pattern, showing multiple north-south imbrications allowing formation of near-surface bulk tonnage targets. For example, as indicated in the section A - 460500E (Figure 2), the stacked zone could reach up to 1,850m width and extending to depth. Along trend, similarities can be observed between CA1 and CA2 with some variations such as thickness, dip and orientation depending on the main structural strains.

An independent geophysicist processed the Mag Survey data which consists in flight lines trending north-south spaced at 75 meters and a mean terrain clearance of 34 meters. Additionally, for compilation, other data was considered for this evaluation such as the Electromagnetic (EM). The EM data was used in 2024 to further process and to generate Maxwell plates in order to delineate conductors. It is important to note that unconstrained potential field models as calculated by a magnetic inversion process do not have unique solutions, and that at deeper depths the resolution of the models and confidence in the results are reduced.

Overall interpretations and observations, tend to vector ideas toward a mineralized horizon within the gabbro and a tendency for higher-grade zones at contact with the metavolcanics unit. The mineralization also indicates multi-stage deposition, which is currently being investigated under a paragenesis study and is expected to increase confidence in the model and assist in future targeting.

PTX Exploration Program at W2

The Company continues to advance an extensive work program, which includes a drill program, ongoing metallurgical testing, paragenesis study and age dating study on the gabbroic horizons of interest using the 2024 and 2025 core drilled by the Company.

In October 2025, a LIDAR survey was flown by KBM Resources Group. Results are expected by early January 2026 and comprise a detailed topography and orthophoto, which will help for future resource modeling as well as locating historical work on the property.

The Company will provide shortly a separate press release outlining the drill program and its objectives.

Ontario and Webequie First Nation Sign Historic Agreement to Unlock the Ring of Fire

Ontario recently signed an agreement with Webequie FN to fund local community priorities and necessary infrastructure improvements ahead of construction of roads and other upgrades in the Ring of Fire. The province says that this support is a critical step in the development and construction of the proposed all-season Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire. Funding will also support studies to realign other winter roads and ultimately will link all season roads to existing Pickle Lake corridor, which extends near the western edge of the W2 Project.

Figure 3: Location map of the Webequie Supply Road and the proposed road access to the Ring of Fire.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/273602_dfec44ff54f78ab2_003full.jpg

For more information here: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006668/ontario-and-webequie-first-nation-sign-historic-agreement-to-unlock-the-ring-of-fire

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Pedersen, a non-independent qualified person to PTX Metals who is responsible for ensuring that the related technical information provided in this news release is accurate and who act as a "qualified person" (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About PTX Metals Inc

PTX is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality strategic metals assets in northern Ontario, allowing exposure for shareholders to Copper, Gold, Nickel, and PGEs discoveries. The Province of Ontario is a renowned mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and safe jurisdiction.

Our corporate objective is to advance our assets, and unveil the potential of two Flagship Projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located in the strategic Ring of Fire region, and the Shining Tree Gold Project neighbor to other known deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSX under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX, please visit the Company's website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

