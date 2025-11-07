

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus reported that its nine month profit increased 10.1%, to 1.09 billion euros. Earnings per share was 2.44 euros compared to 2.20 euros, last year. Adjusted profit increased 8.2%, to 1.11 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 1.47 billion euros, up 8.7% at constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.48 euros compared to 2.28 euros.



For the nine month period, revenue increased 6.4%, to 4.90 billion euros, or up 8.0% at constant currency.



