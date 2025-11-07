Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Atlantic Respectfully Announces the Passing of Colin Kinley

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Colin Kinley, a board member and Chief Operating Officer of Eco Atlantic. The Board and Company express their sincere condolences to Karen, Cooper and Claire, and their extended family and friends.

Colin had a distinguished career over more than 45 years in the mining and oil and gas frontier exploration industries. In addition to his co-founding role with Eco, and the wealth of knowledge and experience he has brought to the Company over the years, he has served as a valued director and senior executive of a number of publicly quoted companies, including Coro Mining, Marimaca Copper Corp. and Gunnison Copper, as well as leading his own teams as CEO and President at Kinley Exploration LLC and Jet Mining Pty LLC.

Effective immediately Gil Holzman and Alice Carroll will assume all responsibilities over Eco's operational and technical teams and the company's country managers will report directly to the CEO.

Gil Holzman, President and CEO of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Colin's broad experience across both the oil & gas and mining sectors, as well as his unique personality and entrepreneurial spirit, made him a special asset to the natural resources industry. Above all and first and foremost, he was a dear friend of mine, who will be sorely missed by the entire Eco Atlantic Group."

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa.Ecoaims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,894 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

