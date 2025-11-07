

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Friday announced positive results from the NATRON Phase III study of Fasenra in patients with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES), a group of rare blood disorders.



The trial successfully met its primary endpoint, with Fasenra extending the time to the first HES flare and reducing the risk of disease worsening by 65% compared with placebo.



Fasenra is already approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA) in more than 80 countries, including the U.S., Japan, EU, and China. It is also approved for SEA in children and adolescents aged six and above in the U.S. and Japan, and in over 60 countries for adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).



