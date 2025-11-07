Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0061273125 SHAPE ROBOTICS

Shape Robotics A/S (the company) has been given observation status, as the company does not fulfill the requirement stated in rule 2.1.4 of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. This is due to a significant delay in meeting the payment deadline to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

According to rule 4.1.1 a) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment if an issuer does not fulfill the requirements for admission to trading.

