Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Volume 18,846,129,482 17,189,380,707 11,818,894,460 Value $388,951,149,042 $378,148,495,945 $275,535,479,382 Transactions 32,543,664 27,283,644 21,395,785







Daily Averages





Volume 856.6 million 818.5 million 537.2 million Value $17,679.6 million $18,007.1 million $12,524.3 million Transactions 1,479,257 1,299,221 972,536

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 137,167,577,640 108,571,984,222 +26.3 Value $3,279,799,187,060 $2,524,409,457,579 +29.9 Transactions 257,619,241 205,871,281 +25.1







Daily Averages





Volume 653.2 million 514.6 million +26.9 Value $15,618 million $11,964.0 million +30.5 Transactions 1,226,758 975,693 +25.7

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Volume 10,276,749,913 9,859,266,723 7,410,735,875 Value $359,530,835,199 $354,597,976,029 $258,170,442,462 Transactions 27,510,977 23,443,698 18,895,859 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 30,260.74 30,022.81 24,156.87







Daily Averages





Volume 467.1 million 469.5 million 336.9 million Value $16,342.3 million $16,885.6 million $11,735.0 million Transactions 1,250,499 1,116,367 858,903

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 85,903,331,346 71,740,435,339 +19.7 Value $3,050,949,158,977 $2,362,428,276,445 +29.1 Transactions 225,291,743 182,222,292 +23.6







Daily Averages





Volume 409.1 million 340.0 million +20.3 Value $14,528.3 million $11,196 million +29.8 Transactions 1,072,818 863,613 +24.2

TSX Venture Exchange *



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Volume 6,622,291,383 5,805,056,692 3,314,442,275 Value $6,100,705,074 $4,442,233,002 $1,432,967,777 Transactions 2,567,858 1,807,632 797,469 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 957.88 947.84 601.43







Daily Averages





Volume 301.0 million 276.4 million 150.7 million Value $277.3 million $211.5 million $65.1 million Transactions 116,721 86,078 36,249

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 38,138,335,567 26,975,670,298 +41.4 Value $24,441,271,255 $11,198,608,361 +118.3 Transactions 11,391,856 6,633,974 +71.7







Daily Averages





Volume 181.6 million 127.8 million +42.1 Value $116.4 million $53.1 million +119.3 Transactions 54,247 31,441 +72.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Volume 1,893,812,483 1,480,458,760 1,077,118,524 Value $22,249,060,790 $18,165,169,218 $15,360,507,092 Transactions 2,314,065 1,900,198 1,649,664







Daily Averages





Volume 86.1 million 70.5 million 49.0 million Value $1,011.3 million $865.0 million $698.2 million Transactions 105,185 90,486 74,985

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 12,792,589,877 9,754,200,082 +31.1 Value $197,183,929,120 $147,451,442,144 +33.7 Transactions 20,019,426 16,670,898 +20.1







Daily Averages





Volume 60.9 million 46.2 million +31.8 Value $939.0 million $698.8 million +34.4 Transactions 95,331 79,009 +20.7

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Volume 53,275,703 44,598,532 16,597,786 Value $1,070,547,979 $943,117,696 $571,562,051 Transactions 150,764 132,116 52,793







Daily Averages





Volume 2.4 million 2.1 million 0.8 million Value $48.7 million $44.9 million $26.0 million Transactions 6,853 6,291 2,400

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 333,320,850 101,678,503 +227.8 Value $7,224,827,708 $3,331,130,629 +116.9 Transactions 916,216 344,117 +166.3







Daily Averages





Volume 1.6 million 0.5 million +229.4 Value $34.4 million $15.8 million +117.9 Transactions 4,363 1,631 +167.5

Montreal Exchange



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,430,481 19,774,523 18,178,423 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,112,659 30,757,922 22,135,497

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 193,994,017 160,129,974 +21.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,112,659 22,135,497 +49.6

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of October 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273616

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited