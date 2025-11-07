SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q3, 2025

Third quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.7 (1.8) million

EBITDA amounted to SEK 12.4 (-1.8) million

EBIT amounted to SEK 10.1 (-8.5) million

EBT amounted to SEK -10.2 (-10.3) million

SpectrumOne announces the determination of the subscription price for Qbim in the directed share issue

SpectrumOne AB announces outcome of the Offer to acquire shares in Qbim AB

SpectrumOne AB provides update on investment in Health Impact Alliance

CEO STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued trust and patience. We are now seeing concrete results from the strategy we have been communicating for some time - to focus on scalable data platforms, work through strong partners, and run the group with a leaner structure.

Below is an update on our main business activities.

PRISM - commercial progress and Partner momentum

During the quarter we continued to develop PRISM, both technically and commercially. On the product side we have added AI-based services and new features, making PRISM faster to implement and easier to demonstrate to customers.

On the commercial side, our partner model is starting to show traction:

• Dun & Bradstreet remains a stable sales partner. Together we have launched a PRISM-based offer that gives organisations individual-level insight for rapid profiling and customer analysis - especially relevant for retail and banking. We currently have offers out to three major finance players and a solution for the used-car sector that has already been piloted with good results.

• Tietoevry continues to be a key strategic partner. We have now received an order from a large governmental agency to deliver PRISM on a national level. This is an important milestone and confirms that our platform meets public-sector requirements. We will publish more details as soon as client and partner disclosure rules allow.

• To accelerate day-to-day sales activity we have started a collaboration with RogP, a specialised sales organisation with previous PRISM experience. They are now working from our Oslo office, meeting customers daily and already building a pipeline with two significant proposals. This combination - strong data/tech in PRISM, plus large partners for reach, plus an agile sales partner - gives us a healthier and more scalable commercial engine than before.

Qbim Listing and lower cost base

The listing of Qbim AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the quarter was an important step. It gives Qbim greater visibility as an independent SaaS and data company while unlocking potential value for SpectrumOne shareholders through our nearly 30 percent ownership.

At the same time, our structure becomes simpler and cheaper. With only one operational company left in the group, our fixed costs go down and we can focus management time and cash on the parts of the business that are growing. This is a key part of moving SpectrumOne toward a more sustainable financial position.

HIA and the Connect America announcement

In June 2025 we informed the market about our investment in Health Impact Alliance (HIA). We are a passive shareholder in HIA, but we see their recent activity as positive for our ownership.

HIA has now announced an agreement with Connect America, one of the leading connected-care players in the U.S., and the companies presented together at HLTH in Las Vegas. This confirms that HIA is progressing commercially in a very interesting segment - healthy ageing and connected health - and it supports our original investment case.

Closing

To summarise:

PRISM is gaining commercial traction through D&B, Tietoevry and now RogP. The new governmental order secured with Tietoevry represents an important milestone, confirming PRISM's strength and credibility in large-scale public solutions.

The Qbim listing and our slimmer structure reduce costs and increase focus.

Our passive investment in HIA has been validated by its agreement with Connect America.

We will continue to prioritise focus, partnerships and profitability.

Thank you for staying with us on this journey.

Stephen Karl Ranson

CEO, SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.