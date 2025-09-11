Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RZK | ISIN: SE0006994448 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TE
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:09
0,005 Euro
-14,81 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 21:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne AB (publ) announces outcome of the Offer to acquire shares in Qbim AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne") today announces the outcome of the offer to SpectrumOne's shareholders to acquire shares in its subsidiary Qbim AB (the "Offer"). The application period ran between 25 August - 5 September 2025, and trading in Purchase Rights took place between 25 August - 2 September 2025.

Final utcome:

  • With Purchase Rights: 33 469 981 shares (71,5% of the Offer)
  • Without Purchase Rights: 5 929 917 shares (12,7 % of the Offer)
  • Total preliminary take-up: 39 399 898 shares (84,2 % of the Offer)

Subscription and Guarantee Commitments

SpectrumOne has subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings totaling approximately SEK 13.1 million (100% of the Offer). Based on the outcome, 15,8 % of the external guarantees will be utilized. Following the utilization of guarantees, gross proceeds to SpectrumOne will amount to total approximately SEK 13,1 million before costs.

Allocation and settlement

Allocation of shares applied for without Purchase Rights will be made in accordance with the allocation principles set out in the company description. Settlement (payment and delivery of shares) is expected on 16 September 2025.

For further information
Fredric Forsman
Chairman of the Board
+46 739 78 78 44
fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser
Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)
Jungfrugatan 35
SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: +46 8 408 933 50
www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.