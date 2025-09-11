SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne AB (publ) announces outcome of the Offer to acquire shares in Qbim AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne") today announces the outcome of the offer to SpectrumOne's shareholders to acquire shares in its subsidiary Qbim AB (the "Offer"). The application period ran between 25 August - 5 September 2025, and trading in Purchase Rights took place between 25 August - 2 September 2025.

Final utcome:

With Purchase Rights: 33 469 981 shares (71,5% of the Offer)

Without Purchase Rights: 5 929 917 shares (12,7 % of the Offer)

Total preliminary take-up: 39 399 898 shares (84,2 % of the Offer)

Subscription and Guarantee Commitments

SpectrumOne has subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings totaling approximately SEK 13.1 million (100% of the Offer). Based on the outcome, 15,8 % of the external guarantees will be utilized. Following the utilization of guarantees, gross proceeds to SpectrumOne will amount to total approximately SEK 13,1 million before costs.

Allocation and settlement

Allocation of shares applied for without Purchase Rights will be made in accordance with the allocation principles set out in the company description. Settlement (payment and delivery of shares) is expected on 16 September 2025.

For further information

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 739 78 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com